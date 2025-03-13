Wagner opera
Aris Argiris: “The Dutchman has a lot to do with me”
Aris Argiris, a great opera singer from Athens, sings the ghostly captain in the Wagner opera "The Flying Dutchman" at the Linz Musiktheater. In the acclaimed production, he gives the mysterious sailor real facets. The role is a great opportunity for him personally; in the "Krone" talk show, he also raves about his favorite snack in Austria.
"It's been a long journey. I've wanted to sing this role for 10 years," says Aris Argiris (50). The Greek singer plays the title role in Richard Wagner's opera "The Flying Dutchman", one of the most important classical productions currently scheduled at the Musiktheater Linz (until June 28).
Argiris received much acclaim, the "Krone" wrote: "The character of the restless seafarer crossing the seas (...) with a warm, beautifully timbred baritone very convincing."
"Krone": What is the topicality of your role as the "Dutchman"?
Aris Argiris: He may be a person with a dark past, trying to adapt to every new place, but his past haunts him. It's not about the myth, but about a real person looking for a new place in life.
Does the "Dutchman", as you show him, also have something to do with yourself?
Probably, I always want to find a place where I can feel free and not be afraid to express myself as a singer.
Do you feel you are in the right place in Linz?
Linz is lovely! I have experienced exactly the confidence here to be able to try myself out. My role is vocally challenging. As a Greek baritone, I'm better known for the Italian repertoire. But now I'm asserting myself in Wagner - an important step for me.
You are a guest in Linz. Where is the center of your life?
I live with my family in Bonn. I'm from Athens, we visit my mother once a year.
Why should people not miss this production of "The Dutchman"?
It's a grounded production with real characters, but still very much the "Dutchman". It's well worth it!
What do you love about Austrian cuisine?
A Leberkäsesemmel - every now and then!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
