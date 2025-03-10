Serious allegations
Bribery? Controversy surrounding waste collection in St. Pölten
Several refuse collection employees in Lower Austria are said to have earned a "golden nose" by illegally disposing of residual waste. The city has filed charges. Companies are also being investigated.
The possible illegal dumping of waste at a private landfill site is probably not the only problem the provincial capital seems to have when it comes to waste. New allegations have now come to light, this time leading to the town hall. Several employees of the waste collection service are said to have been earning a proud "side income" for some time.
Extent still unclear
Based on information and following internal investigations by the municipal authorities, several people are suspected of having taken waste in return for bribes without paying the relevant fees. The exact extent is not yet known, all information will be passed on to the executive. On Tuesday, the city will officially press charges on suspicion of illegal behavior in the context of waste collection, according to reports.
We will do everything in our power to clear up these suspected cases completely.
Bürgermeister Matthias Stadler
Top earners in the town hall?
However, the focus is not only on waste collection staff; according to information from Krone, specific businesses are also to be reported. There is talk of "not a small amount" of waste being taken away for "private consideration" over and above the normal amount. It is said behind closed doors that the employees have risen to become top earners within the magistrate's office as a result of the criminal activities. Initial measures are said to have already been initiated and there have already been consequences under employment law.
"Zero tolerance"
Mayor Matthias Stadler emphasizes that such machinations have no place in a city administration. "After receiving confidential information, I immediately took steps to investigate the suspicion of criminal activities by individuals," asserts the mayor. He assures that such behavior will not be tolerated: "How do the regular fee payers come to this? We are doing everything we can to fully investigate the suspected cases," says Stadler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
