Bribery? Controversy surrounding waste collection in St. Pölten

Top earners in the town hall?

However, the focus is not only on waste collection staff; according to information from Krone, specific businesses are also to be reported. There is talk of "not a small amount" of waste being taken away for "private consideration" over and above the normal amount. It is said behind closed doors that the employees have risen to become top earners within the magistrate's office as a result of the criminal activities. Initial measures are said to have already been initiated and there have already been consequences under employment law.