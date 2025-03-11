Champions League LIVE
Conference with Bayern, Liverpool and PSG from 9pm
Round of 16 second legs in the Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen will face Bayern Munich, Liverpool Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan Feyenoord from 9pm. We will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
FC Bayern Munich take on Bayer Leverkusen today with a 3-0 cushion. The German record champions are clear favorites, especially as Leverkusen will not have their star Florian Wirtz available. Inter Milan have a 2-0 lead at home against Feyenoord. Liverpool go into their home game against Paris Saint-Germain with a 1-0 advantage.
Two home defeats
Both Bayern and Bayer suffered home defeats to league stragglers in the championship at the weekend. While Munich lost 3-2 to VfL Bochum, Leverkusen went down 2-0 to Bremen. More serious in the match, however, was the injury to Wirtz, who will have to take several weeks off with an ankle ligament injury. Bayer coach Xabi Alonso was nevertheless combative. "We have to believe in ourselves again," demanded the Spaniard.
"We know that there's still a chance of progressing," emphasized defender Jonathan Tah. "It's a huge challenge. But we know that we have the chance to cause Bayern problems." Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl, meanwhile, hopes that Munich will not simply try to hold on to their lead. "We have to play our game and hold our own," he demanded.
Trauner back from injury
If Bayern manage to do that successfully with Konrad Laimer, then Inter Milan and Marko Arnautovic would probably be waiting on the way to the "Final dahoam" (May 31) in the quarter-finals. The Italians showed their superiority in Rotterdam last week and now enjoy home advantage. Gernot Trauner is back in the Dutch squad after his injury and the 32-year-old ÖFB team defender traveled to Milan on Monday.
Liverpool have a lot to make up for despite their 1-0 win in Paris against PSG. The French side were clearly the better team in the first leg, but the English side had a brilliant keeper in Alisson Becker. "We know we have to play better and that we can't rely on Alisson to have the game of his life in every game," said LFC defender Andy Robertson. PSG are probably the best team "we've played against this season".
