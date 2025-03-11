Conference with Bayern, Liverpool and PSG from 9pm

Liverpool have a lot to make up for despite their 1-0 win in Paris against PSG. The French side were clearly the better team in the first leg, but the English side had a brilliant keeper in Alisson Becker. "We know we have to play better and that we can't rely on Alisson to have the game of his life in every game," said LFC defender Andy Robertson. PSG are probably the best team "we've played against this season".