All-cluster at the airport

Lower Austria becomes a fixed star on the “intergalactic” map

Nachrichten
11.03.2025 09:15

Young companies from Lower Austria are at the forefront of space technology throughout Austria. The "All-Cluster" at Schwechat Airport is constantly entering new dimensions.

Our airport is definitely a gateway to the world - and soon also to space," assured Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner, who opened a new gateway to distant galaxies with Director Günther Ofner on Monday. "International transport routes converge here, there is an excellent infrastructure and a strong innovation network. With these attributes, we are positioning this vast country as a European hotspot for the space industry."

Technology park takes off
At the heart of the galactic expansion plans is the "VIE Space Hub", a technology park for companies from the sector that will take off into the sky. The investments are considerable: last year alone, 2.5 million euros were invested in promoting start-ups and research projects. But it's about more than just money - it's about visions. A "makerspace", a high-tech workshop for developers and founders, is to be built from fall 2025. "If you want to reach for the stars, you need the right tools," says Mikl-Leitner.

Off to infinity with Mikl-Leitner - Director Günther Ofner, Scharlemann, "Enpulsion" founder Reissner and Novak from "Gate Space" (from left).
Off to infinity with Mikl-Leitner - Director Günther Ofner, Scharlemann, "Enpulsion" founder Reissner and Novak from "Gate Space" (from left).
(Bild: Imre Antal)

Excellent connections, strong network
The blue and yellow specialist company "Enpulsion" is already supplying international space agencies and satellite operators with innovative ion thrusters from Schwechat. "Schwechat Airport is ideal for us - we can grow efficiently here and deliver worldwide," says CEO Alexander Reissner. The new "Gater Space" skycrafts docking here, which were presented on Monday, are revolutionizing "in-orbit" transport - the movement of satellites in space. Founder Moritz Novak sees Vienna-Schwechat as the perfect location: "The excellent connections and strong network enable us to grow quickly."

Young, galactic drive of the "Gater Space" pioneers
Young, galactic drive of the "Gater Space" pioneers
(Bild: Imre Antal)

Efficient production, global cooperation
Carsten Scharlemann's company R-Space from Wiener Neustadt also develops globally unrivaled precision parts for space missions: "We can produce efficiently here and cooperate with partners globally," enthuses the CEO, who thinks in broad dimensions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf