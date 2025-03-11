Lower Austria becomes a fixed star on the “intergalactic” map

Technology park takes off

At the heart of the galactic expansion plans is the "VIE Space Hub", a technology park for companies from the sector that will take off into the sky. The investments are considerable: last year alone, 2.5 million euros were invested in promoting start-ups and research projects. But it's about more than just money - it's about visions. A "makerspace", a high-tech workshop for developers and founders, is to be built from fall 2025. "If you want to reach for the stars, you need the right tools," says Mikl-Leitner.