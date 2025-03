Stadium emergency: Provincial council helped with resuscitation!

Dramatic scenes unfolded in the Merkur Arena at around 4.30 pm. A 91-year-old GAK supporter collapsed between the rows of seats. Emergency services immediately rushed to the motionless man - including Styrian Health Minister Karlheinz Kornhäusl, himself a doctor. In an interview with "Krone", which reached him on his cell phone, the ÖVP politician described the anxious minutes in the stands: "Paramedics and two doctors immediately rushed to the patient, and I also helped my colleagues with the resuscitation."