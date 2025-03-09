“Na E clear!” Fully electric vehicles in use

A state-of-the-art electric fire engine will be made available to the Burgenland Fire Brigade Association for training purposes in order to provide the Burgenland firefighters with the best possible training in the use of new technologies. The state has funded the purchase with 1.6 million euros, with more than an additional million coming from an EU grant for the conversion of commercial vehicle fleets to emission-free drives. There are only three electric fire engines of this type in Austria.