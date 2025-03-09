Our fire department
“Na E clear!” Fully electric vehicles in use
Zurich and Burgenland now have something in common: Zurich is the only place in the world where fully electric fire engines with turntable ladders are used for training purposes.
A state-of-the-art electric fire engine will be made available to the Burgenland Fire Brigade Association for training purposes in order to provide the Burgenland firefighters with the best possible training in the use of new technologies. The state has funded the purchase with 1.6 million euros, with more than an additional million coming from an EU grant for the conversion of commercial vehicle fleets to emission-free drives. There are only three electric fire engines of this type in Austria.
Innovative vehicle
Of those with the electric turntable ladder, only two are in use worldwide - in Zurich and Burgenland. Civil protection will be "sustainably strengthened" For fire department spokesman Heinrich Dorner, the safe and experienced use of the latest technology is essential so that the emergency services are as well prepared as possible in the event of an emergency.
"With this innovative training vehicle, we are giving our firefighters the tools they need to act in the best possible way in emergencies." Professional training minimizes risks for the emergency services and ensures efficient firefighting and technical assistance.
Protecting the population even better
"The close cooperation between the state of Burgenland and the state fire brigade association underlines the common goal of sustainably strengthening civil protection," says Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), while his deputy, Anja Haider-Wallner from the Green Party, brings ecological aspects into play: "With its hybrid drive concept, this fire engine meets the latest standards of environmental technology." It combines state-of-the-art technology with sustainability.
Fire and disaster protection can also make an important contribution to climate neutrality.
Anja Haider-Wallner, Grüne
The electric range of the 16,500-kilogram fire engine is 100 kilometers, and 500 kilometers are possible in hybrid mode. The top speed is 110 km/h.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
