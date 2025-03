No beer with Kickl

Exactly one month ago, the coalition negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP had reached a critical point, when I wrote here that the party leaders Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker, "who had been extremely reserved towards each other for years", had met several times within a month, but always only briefly. I asked the rhetorical question: "Small talk? Friendly words? Even a beer for two?" To be answered predictably with "No".