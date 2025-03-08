Vastic leaves the Austria Klagenfurt construct

Pacult protects players
Austria Klagenfurt striker Nici Binder was recently mocked by his own fans - which coach Peter Pacult didn't like at all. Who will be the striker against Austria Vienna on Sunday? That question should be self-evident. What's more, Ivica Vastic is now planning to do just that. And a Carinthian is trying his hand in the Lithuanian 1st division.
Who will start alongside Ben Bobzien up front for Austria Klagenfurt on Sunday? The question should have clarified itself before the game at Austria Vienna. . .
- Nici Binder has not been able to take advantage of his many chances in the starting eleven (10!) or his appearances as a "joker" (9) - the result: only one goal. In the 2:1 defeat against LASK, the 23-year-old even had to endure frenetic cheers from his own fans - in joy that the (unfortunately truly overtaxed) striker had to leave the pitch. "A few people have been getting on his case. He's a young player who still has to learn," said coach Peter Pacult, defending his player.
- David Toshevski doesn't need to get his hopes up either. Not so much because he missed a top chance against LASK - but rather because the Macedonian never has his emotions under control: In Altach, he once broke Lukas Gugganig's nose with his elbow, and his clear assault on Linz's Hrvoje Smolcic recently should have seen him sent off as well. Fortunately for the Violets, the VAR did not see fit.
- That leaves Keanan Bennetts - the classy dribbler always brings a breath of fresh air, scoring a penalty against GAK (4:2). He has the best starting eleven cards!
On Sunday in Favoriten, Koch, who is suspended, will not be involved. Straudi, who is fit again, needs time, Dehl (knee) stopped training on Friday.
As is well known, star Martin Hinteregger wants to bite through. He was injured in the 1:2 against LASK and was examined by sports doctor Thomas Friessnegger in Köttmannsdorf. Diagnosis: "Strain of the biceps tendon in the left knee." "I'll be there against Austria Wien in Favoriten," says "Hinti" with a fighting spirit.
Meanwhile, Ivica Vastic has left Austria Klagenfurt. The 55-year-old was hired by the SEH company as a player developer in January 2024 and was supposed to take care of Klagenfurt and the partner clubs Viktoria Berlin and Sibenik as Head of Player Development. However, "Ivo" was mainly responsible for Sibenik's U19s.
"My contract expired in December, we couldn't come to an agreement," Vastic told Die Krone. What is the former ÖFB team star doing now? "I want to stay in the business - preferably as an individual or youth coach."
Transfer news on the sidelines: Carinthian Benji Mulahalilovic (26) - once briefly an issue at Austria Klagenfurt, most recently with Lahti in Finland - signed a one-year contract until December with Riteriai in the Lithuanian top league. The Faaker will now also meet former St. Veit player Nosa Iyobosa Edokpolor, who moved to Zalgiris.
