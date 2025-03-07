Season opener
Determining where we stand in the south of Africa
Triathlon ace Philip Pertl starts the new season in Zimbabwe on Saturday. The man from Pongau wants to see how good his form is after several training camps. Meanwhile, brother Lukas had a special reason to be happy.
After many weeks of training, the time has finally come: the start of the season! Triathlete Philip Pertl is taking part in his first race in 2025 in Zimbabwe (in the south of Africa). "I'm looking forward to the race after a good training phase in Thailand," says the 26-year-old. The competition takes place at 2100 meters above sea level, which is a special challenge for the athletes. Even though the best athletes are usually missing in Africa, the race in Zimbabwe is relatively well-staffed. Richard Murray, who finished fourth at the Rio 2016 Olympics, will be competing alongside Pertl and co. "You can see where you stand," says the Pongau native.
That is also the first goal for the start, explains the triathlete: "But it's about seeing where my form is and what I still need to work on towards the World Cup."
His brother Lukas, meanwhile, had other thoughts than triathlon racing at the moment. His daughter was born on Thursday. "Our world has turned upside down in the most beautiful way," he and his wife Lea wrote on Instagram under a photo of the new family member.
