Determining where we stand in the south of Africa

After many weeks of training, the time has finally come: the start of the season! Triathlete Philip Pertl is taking part in his first race in 2025 in Zimbabwe (in the south of Africa). "I'm looking forward to the race after a good training phase in Thailand," says the 26-year-old. The competition takes place at 2100 meters above sea level, which is a special challenge for the athletes. Even though the best athletes are usually missing in Africa, the race in Zimbabwe is relatively well-staffed. Richard Murray, who finished fourth at the Rio 2016 Olympics, will be competing alongside Pertl and co. "You can see where you stand," says the Pongau native.