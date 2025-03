Austria without captain Bilyk in European Championship qualifiers

The Kiel legionnaire, who already had to miss the World Championship in January, is out due to a persistent thigh injury, the Austrian Handball Federation (ÖHB) announced on Friday. Winger Eric Damböck is missing for personal reasons, and Markus Mahr and Samuel Wendel have been called up to replace the duo. Backcourt player Boris Zivkovic, who suffered a shoulder injury at the World Championships, is also unavailable. Veteran Janko Bozovic, who suffered a meniscus injury shortly before the World Cup, is back in the squad.