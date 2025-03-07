End of the price brake
Austrians pay almost half more for electricity
Energy prices rose by an incredible 12.8 percent in January compared to December. Austrians even paid 45.4 percent more for electricity. One reason: since 2025, the electricity price cap no longer applies.
The price increases continue: electricity prices have risen by an incredible 35.5 percent in the space of a year. This is because since the beginning of the year there has been no more state support such as the electricity cost brake. In addition, grid costs and levies are no longer cushioned by the state budget, putting further pressure on electricity prices.
"However, a large part of the current cost increases are not due to pure energy prices, but to higher grid costs and levies," explains Lukas Zwieb, energy industry expert at the Energy Agency.
Overall energy costs rise less than inflation
The prices for all energy sources have not risen as significantly overall. This is due to the fact that natural gas and wood pellets, for example, became cheaper. The overall increase in energy costs was even lower than inflation. Compared to the previous year, prices for all energy sources rose by 2.7 percent, while inflation amounted to 3.2 percent in January.
Diesel and premium gasoline more expensive
There is also bad news for car drivers: the prices for diesel and premium gasoline both rose by 3.7 percent in January compared to the previous month. While diesel remained 2.1 percent cheaper year-on-year, premium gasoline was 2.5 percent more expensive than in the previous year.
Changing suppliers can reduce costs
Nevertheless, the Energy Agency expects fuel and heating oil prices to ease slightly in the coming weeks. The agency recommends that households actively reduce their own energy costs by making comparisons and switching providers. Further savings are possible by using energy-efficient appliances, reducing electricity consumption or participating in renewable energy communities.
