Almost 400 talented musicians compete for first place in the "prima la musica" music competition. The "Krone" accompanies the young talents!
Great sounds behind time-honored walls in Ossiach: until tomorrow, Saturday, the best musical talents in the state will take to the concert stage at the prima la musica state music competition - which is accompanied by the "Kärntner Krone".
Brilliant sounds light up the rooms
Just like the walls of the more than 1000-year-old abbey, home to the Carinthian Music Academy (CMA), the abbey courtyard is also enveloped in brilliant sounds. "It's a magical tapestry of sound every single day, which permeates from the rooms to the outside," enthuses plm manager Lisa Leitich.
The three concert halls are a hive of activity! "My performance was awesome, just totally cool," Thomas gushes. The nine-year-old from St. Veit had also rehearsed an embroidery dance: "Drums are cool, I actually wanted to play electric guitar, but now I won't give up my drumsticks."
Almost 400 talented musicians take part in the music competition. "I gave it my all, it was cool," says six-year-old Maximilian, who loves the trombone.
Judged strictly but fairly
66 judges have traveled from all over Austria to evaluate the performances of the young artists aged six and up. "The judging here is strict but fair. Everyone who performed on stage was brilliant," says Johann Brunner, state and national advisory board member of the competition organizer "Musik der Jugend".
Of course, the little musicians' fan club is always there. Emilia (8) from Ferndorf, who performed in the flute category, even has both her grandmothers with her. "We are very proud that we can experience this," say Melitta Hainschitz and Anneliese Lindner. They reveal: "Sitting here in the concert hall and hearing your grandchild is exciting."
Incidentally, the flute is the favorite instrument in the 17 categories - from chamber music and percussion to the eleven wind instruments. 41 talents will perform with it.
