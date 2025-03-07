“100 concert events and not a cent of funding”

"Everything is associated with risk"

This year, Semtainment is organizing ten events - from Smokie to Nik P. to Robbie Williams. "Just blaming the city for the fact that nothing can be organized anymore is a cheap excuse. Doing something would be the right recipe. Of course, everything involves risk, but that's the way it is. If Semmler's agency had collected the subsidies that are paid for sporting events, for example, it would have made millions.