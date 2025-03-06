Tschofenig after horror start: “It’s positive!”

If he doesn't manage to win his first individual medal in Norway, Tschofenig doesn't want to let that get him down. "If it doesn't work out, we still have some way to go this season," he said with a view to possibly winning the overall World Cup, which he leads with 183 points ahead of team-mate Jan Hörl six competitions before the end of the season. But before that, another medal celebration should ideally follow in Trondheim. "We are in the best of spirits."