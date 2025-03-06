Nordic World Championships
Tschofenig after horror start: “It’s positive!”
Daniel Tschofenig's relief was clear to see on the sidelines of the Granåsen large hill. The tour winner and World Cup leader experienced a horror start to the World Championships with 21st place on the normal hill and missing out on the mixed team nomination, but on Thursday the high-flyer of the season was able to celebrate his first medal in Trondheim with team silver.
"Now that I know I'm going home with a medal, that's really positive," said the Carinthian with satisfaction.
Although the gold medal he was aiming for would have been more appealing to Tschofenig, after two solid jumps for him, the 22-year-old was awarded silver on Friday evening in the center of Trondheim after team bronze in Planica in 2023. "Of course we had hoped that the Austrian anthem would ring out, but we definitely shouldn't be upset about the silver medal," said the eight-time season winner.
His jumps are still at a good level. But: "That little bit of luck was still not on my side. I've always collected relatively nice points with the tailwind."
Tschofenig on the search
Before the final competition on Saturday, Tschofenig is still searching for the key to the World Championship large hill. "Others are certainly further ahead, but I'm well on my way there. I know what I have to do again," he confirmed. The current season dominator wants to use the day off on Friday for a final fine-tuning. "We'll analyze it again and see where we can improve. But it's nothing unsolvable."
If he doesn't manage to win his first individual medal in Norway, Tschofenig doesn't want to let that get him down. "If it doesn't work out, we still have some way to go this season," he said with a view to possibly winning the overall World Cup, which he leads with 183 points ahead of team-mate Jan Hörl six competitions before the end of the season. But before that, another medal celebration should ideally follow in Trondheim. "We are in the best of spirits."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.