Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Nordic World Championships

Tschofenig after horror start: “It’s positive!”

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 21:16

Daniel Tschofenig's relief was clear to see on the sidelines of the Granåsen large hill. The tour winner and World Cup leader experienced a horror start to the World Championships with 21st place on the normal hill and missing out on the mixed team nomination, but on Thursday the high-flyer of the season was able to celebrate his first medal in Trondheim with team silver.

0 Kommentare

 "Now that I know I'm going home with a medal, that's really positive," said the Carinthian with satisfaction.

Although the gold medal he was aiming for would have been more appealing to Tschofenig, after two solid jumps for him, the 22-year-old was awarded silver on Friday evening in the center of Trondheim after team bronze in Planica in 2023. "Of course we had hoped that the Austrian anthem would ring out, but we definitely shouldn't be upset about the silver medal," said the eight-time season winner.

(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)

His jumps are still at a good level. But: "That little bit of luck was still not on my side. I've always collected relatively nice points with the tailwind."

Tschofenig on the search
Before the final competition on Saturday, Tschofenig is still searching for the key to the World Championship large hill. "Others are certainly further ahead, but I'm well on my way there. I know what I have to do again," he confirmed. The current season dominator wants to use the day off on Friday for a final fine-tuning. "We'll analyze it again and see where we can improve. But it's nothing unsolvable."

If he doesn't manage to win his first individual medal in Norway, Tschofenig doesn't want to let that get him down. "If it doesn't work out, we still have some way to go this season," he said with a view to possibly winning the overall World Cup, which he leads with 183 points ahead of team-mate Jan Hörl six competitions before the end of the season. But before that, another medal celebration should ideally follow in Trondheim. "We are in the best of spirits."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf