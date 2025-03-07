Carinthian Sturm captain
Stefan Hierländer: This is what his future looks like
Sturm captain Stefan Hierländer's contract is coming to an end - what's next for the Carinthian? Austria Klagenfurt would not be averse. . .
Stefan Hierländer has worn the Sturm Graz jersey for eight and a half years. The man from Greifenburg moved from Leipzig to Styria in 2016 - where he has also captained the "Blackies" since 2018, celebrating one league title and three cup wins.
And now? When his contract expires in the summer, there were also rumors about a possible end to his career. However, the 34-year-old midfielder has now ruled this out - as he reveals to the "Krone". "I've given it a lot of thought recently and have come to the conclusion that my immediate future is still on the pitch!" says "Hierli".
Where exactly will she be? "Sturm is my first port of call. My goal is still to achieve the greatest possible success - and that's possible with Sturm!"
However, it is clear to him that the Carinthian will probably have to continue to settle for the reserve role. "Of course, I'm never happy if I don't get a chance to play - but that's part and parcel of playing for titles and competing in the Champions League," emphasizes Stefan, who is fit again after his meniscus problems.
Would Austria Klagenfurt, in whose Wörthersee Stadium "Hierli" once celebrated his Bundesliga debut with Austria Kärnten, even be interested? Head of sport Günther Gorenzel: "We are also prepared to deal with Carinthians who want to end their careers here in order to spark more enthusiasm!"
