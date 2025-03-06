Around 1000 affected
Probably no insolvency money for Lilium employees
The almost 1,000 employees of the insolvent electric aircraft manufacturer Lilium will probably not receive any insolvency benefits. This was announced to the employees by the provisional insolvency administrator Robert Hänel.
The restructuring expert from the law firm Anchor Rechtsanwälte pointed out that the company from Gauting near Munich had already had to file for insolvency for the second time within a few months. Lilium Aerospace had filed for insolvency again in February because the 200 million euros promised by a consortium of investors to save the company could not be raised.
Lilium was one of the best-known German start-ups and wanted to bring a jet to the market in the field of electrically powered small aircraft, but the aircraft is not yet ready for series production. Over the years, investors had provided 1.5 billion euros for the development, but the company had to file for insolvency in the fall of 2024.
Support from the employment agency
As Hänel reported, the Federal Employment Agency continues to support the company. However, its regional directorate is currently not assuming that the employees will be entitled to insolvency benefits again due to the immediate subsequent insolvency.
Hänel said that although this is only a preliminary assessment, the 960 or so employees who have not received a salary since January must be prepared for the time being that there is no prospect of receiving any money. "This is of course dramatic for the employees and threatens the existence of some of them," he said.
Hänel assumes that this will "further accelerate the dissolution process" of the company. The company is still at a standstill due to a lack of financial resources. However, he will continue his efforts to obtain the originally promised investor funds.
