US government now in talks with Hamas

Sanctions decided against Houthi members

The US government has also imposed sanctions against the Yemeni Houthi militia. "The leaders of the Houthi militia have demonstrated their intention to continue their reckless and destabilizing actions in the Red Sea," said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The sanctions affect seven high-ranking members of the militia and one man with links to the group. They are accused of smuggling weapons. The liaison officer is alleged to have recruited civilians to fight on Russia's side in Ukraine.