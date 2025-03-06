Cautious SPÖ praise in asylum policy comes as a surprise

"Curb immigration quickly!"

SPÖ parliamentary group chairman Roland Fürst takes an unusual tone on the subject of "migration". Instead of criticizing, he "cautiously praises" the federal government. "Despite the decline in asylum applications, almost 25,000 applications were submitted in 2024. That is significantly more than the 10,000 we demanded. In this respect, however, the broad commitment of the federal government to reduce family reunification to a necessary level, for example, is to be welcomed," explains Fürst.