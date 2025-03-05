“We were all afraid. When will corona come?”

"We looked like Martians"

Brunner, who also studied nursing and healthcare management, faced every challenge with his colleagues, which was not always easy. "What I found very difficult was dealing with nursing home patients. Because these patients in particular need extra protection. Most of the patients in a nursing home have dementia. Now you can imagine that the poor old person flies in, is stressed, doesn't know his way around and comes to the hospital and doesn't see a normal face, doesn't feel a human touch - instead he just sees us dressed up, walking around like Martians. That was very difficult for us as human beings. Emotionally, it was very bad, but there was no other way."