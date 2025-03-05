Online registration
GB: Entry only possible via eTA from April 2
Since Wednesday, it has been possible to apply for an electronic entry permit (ETA) for travel to the UK, which will be mandatory from April 2. As in the USA and Canada, a passport alone will no longer be sufficient. Cost: twelve euros.
Essentially, the ETA is a digital security check for those coming to the UK without a visa. It will initially cost the equivalent of around twelve euros.
- Among other things, any previous convictions are checked. The British government hopes that this will lead to "better security checks to prevent abuse of our immigration system".
- A successfully applied for ETA entitles the holder to several trips and stays of up to six months in a two-year period. The passport must be valid during this time.
Registration possible via app
The British Home Office recommends using its own app to apply. In addition to answering the security questions and providing address and workplace details, a photo of the passport must be uploaded, as well as a photo of the face for anyone over the age of nine.
Price to rise to 19 euros
Those who do not have a suitable cell phone can also use a computer and the corresponding website. The price of the ETA is set to rise to the equivalent of 19 euros in the coming months.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.