20-year-old saves Pöltl’s Toronto team from victory

The Canadians landed a "double blow", as they had won 104:102 against the same opponent just 48 hours earlier. The rematch was ultimately even a little more exciting than the duel on Sunday. The Raptors had again pulled out a clear 94:83 lead in the final quarter (min. 40), only to have to tremble again. But after Orlando's top scorer Paolo Banchero had made it 113:111 with his 40 and 41 points with 4.8 seconds left on the clock, Walter stepped up and made the final score from distance. The jubilation in the Toronto dressing room was all too understandable.