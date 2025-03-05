Rookie as hero
20-year-old saves Pöltl’s Toronto team from victory
A 20-year-old was the hero for the Toronto Raptors in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Tuesday (local time). "Rookie" Ja'Kobe Walter scored with 0.5 seconds left to give the Canadians a 114:113 victory over the Orlando Magic. Jakob Pöltl scored 17 points, his best haul so far after his injury layoff. He also recorded seven rebounds, two assists and steals and a block. The center played 23:37 minutes.
The Canadians landed a "double blow", as they had won 104:102 against the same opponent just 48 hours earlier. The rematch was ultimately even a little more exciting than the duel on Sunday. The Raptors had again pulled out a clear 94:83 lead in the final quarter (min. 40), only to have to tremble again. But after Orlando's top scorer Paolo Banchero had made it 113:111 with his 40 and 41 points with 4.8 seconds left on the clock, Walter stepped up and made the final score from distance. The jubilation in the Toronto dressing room was all too understandable.
It was a "really cool game" that was once again "hard-fought", said Pöltl. The fact that a young player had brought home the victory was "even better". Now he is "really looking forward to being at home again", emphasized the 29-year-old Viennese. Four home games await Toronto from Friday to Wednesday next week. Utah Jazz will be the guests to kick off the series.
Eleventh win in a row for Cleveland
The Canadians' best scorer in the second clash with Orlando was RJ Barrett with 21 points. Like Pöltl, Scottie Barnes and "matchwinner" Walter also scored 17 points. The "rookie" repaid the trust placed in him, praised coach Darko Rajakovic.
Thanks to a furious 43:23 final period, the Cleveland Cavaliers won 139:117 at the Chicago Bulls, the NBA leaders celebrating their eleventh win in a row. Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen were the top scorers with 28 and 25 points respectively.
