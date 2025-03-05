"Zero tolerance!"
Investigation against Andrew Tate now also in Florida
Influencer Andrew Tate, who left Romania for the US state of Florida, is now also being investigated by the public prosecutor's office in his new place of residence - and they are showing their teeth ...
Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have "publicly admitted to engaging in activities that look very much like the recruitment, trafficking and exploitation of women (...)", according to Florida's Attorney General James Uthmeier.
Romanian prosecutors are accusing 38-year-old Tate and his brother, who is two years younger, of forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, sexual abuse and money laundering, among other things. Andrew Tate was temporarily under house arrest in Romania, but this was lifted in mid-January.
"Bringing them to justice"
Investigations are now also underway in the USA, as the two are of American-British descent. "If these men have committed criminal acts in Florida, we will prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law and hold them accountable," said the prosecutor.
Subpoenas and search warrants
The Republican and Trump supporter has instructed the DA's office to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas as part of a criminal investigation now underway against the Tate brothers, he announced on X (see post above).
"Zero tolerance for exploitation"
He had already announced the opening of preliminary investigations on Thursday, shortly after the Tate brothers entered the country. Uthmeier declared that there was "zero tolerance for the exploitation of people and violence against women" in Florida.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.