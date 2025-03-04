"Stop the exodus"
Economics Minister wants to push industrial location
Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) assured on his first working day as Economics Minister, which took him to voestalpine in his home town of Linz, that the new government program would "press the stop button for industrial migration". He cited the reduction of bureaucracy and regulations as well as the acceleration of approval procedures as starting points.
The Linz-based steel group "as a leading company in our country and in Europe" is representative of the prosperity in our country, he said, citing a change in mindset. voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner was pleased with the clear commitment to industry and gave the government program a positive assessment.
Tax-free employee bonus
However, the Group CEO pressed for speed, saying that "very quick measures" were needed and that these would have to result in "helpful laws", with a view to international competitiveness. This is continuing to decline, for which he once again cited rising unit labor costs and high energy prices as well as a "very strict CO₂ regime in Europe" as reasons.
Hattmannsdorfer announced that the three energy laws (EABG, ElWG and EGG) will be implemented promptly by summer 2025. Despite budget consolidation, the Minister also expects the introduction of a tax-free employee bonus to help stimulate the economy. The reduction of non-wage labor costs will also begin in the middle of the legislative period. The "path to a reduction of 3.7 percentage points" will ensure that "we return to the German level".
"More self-confidence in the EU"
In terms of trade policy, Hattmannsdorfer advocates more "self-confidence in the European Union" with a view to the USA and China. Eibensteiner expects the EU to react to the trade restrictions announced by the USA.
