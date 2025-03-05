Three days long
Focus on the heart at congress in Innsbruck
Doctors are bringing themselves up to date with the latest research on the heart at a congress in Innsbruck. It lasts for three days. More than 1000 heart attacks are treated in the provincial capital every year.
More than 800 participants from Austria and abroad are expected to attend the Cardiology Congress in Innsbruck, which starts tomorrow, Thursday. Until Saturday, the doctors will bring themselves up to date in the fields of heart failure, coronary heart disease, structural heart disease, rhythmology, angiology and internal intensive care medicine.
For years, the participants have been taking their knowledge and the latest findings from research into practice.
Bernhard Metzler
Over 1000 acute heart attacks are treated at the Innsbruck clinic every year. "That's more than twice as many as ten years ago," calculates clinic director and congress organizer Axel Bauer.
Fourth cardiac catheterization laboratory opened
In order to cope with all of this, a fourth cardiac catheterization laboratory was opened in August of last year in Internal Medicine III. "The acquisition of another large piece of equipment was important in order to cope with the growing numbers, but also to reduce waiting times for planned procedures."
Cooperation with other hospitals, general practitioners and registered internists is also essential for optimal care. "This interaction is one of the recipes for success of the Innsbruck Cardiology Congress. For years, participants have been taking knowledge and the latest findings from research back into practice," emphasizes senior physician and co-organizer Bernhard Metzler.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.