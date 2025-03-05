Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Three days long

Focus on the heart at congress in Innsbruck

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 17:00

Doctors are bringing themselves up to date with the latest research on the heart at a congress in Innsbruck. It lasts for three days. More than 1000 heart attacks are treated in the provincial capital every year.

0 Kommentare

More than 800 participants from Austria and abroad are expected to attend the Cardiology Congress in Innsbruck, which starts tomorrow, Thursday. Until Saturday, the doctors will bring themselves up to date in the fields of heart failure, coronary heart disease, structural heart disease, rhythmology, angiology and internal intensive care medicine.

Zitat Icon

For years, the participants have been taking their knowledge and the latest findings from research into practice.

Bernhard Metzler

Over 1000 acute heart attacks are treated at the Innsbruck clinic every year. "That's more than twice as many as ten years ago," calculates clinic director and congress organizer Axel Bauer.

Fourth cardiac catheterization laboratory opened
In order to cope with all of this, a fourth cardiac catheterization laboratory was opened in August of last year in Internal Medicine III. "The acquisition of another large piece of equipment was important in order to cope with the growing numbers, but also to reduce waiting times for planned procedures."

Cooperation with other hospitals, general practitioners and registered internists is also essential for optimal care. "This interaction is one of the recipes for success of the Innsbruck Cardiology Congress. For years, participants have been taking knowledge and the latest findings from research back into practice," emphasizes senior physician and co-organizer Bernhard Metzler.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf