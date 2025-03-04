Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Linda McMahon

Ex-wrestling boss becomes US Secretary of Education

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 06:13

Former wrestling boss Linda McMahon has been confirmed as Secretary of Education in the US government under Donald Trump. In her hearings before the Senate, McMahon had announced her intention to curtail the political power of the US federal government in the education sector. 

0 Kommentare

A majority of 51 senators confirmed McMahon's nomination on Monday (local time), with all 45 Democratic members of Congress present voting against her.

Minister donated to election campaign
The now confirmed minister was an important donor and supporter of Trump during the election campaign. She was also co-chair of the transition team set up by Trump before he took office to prepare the takeover of government and coordinate the filling of around 4,000 posts.

Cabinet meeting in the White House at the end of February: Donald Trump (r.), Linda McMahon (2nd from left) (Bild: AL DRAGO / POOL)
Cabinet meeting in the White House at the end of February: Donald Trump (r.), Linda McMahon (2nd from left)
(Bild: AL DRAGO / POOL)

When announcing the nomination of the former head of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) organization last November, Trump declared that the 76-year-old would "lead efforts" to give more power back to the states in education policy. During the election campaign, Trump had announced that he would abolish the Department of Education if he won the election - and subsequently called on McMahon to "put herself out of a job".

Attack on the public education system
The federal government plays a rather minor role in the funding of education in the USA. The possible abolition of the Department of Education has been met with sharp criticism from Democratic members of Congress, teachers' associations and many parents, who see it as an unprecedented attack on public education.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf