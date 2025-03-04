Linda McMahon
Ex-wrestling boss becomes US Secretary of Education
Former wrestling boss Linda McMahon has been confirmed as Secretary of Education in the US government under Donald Trump. In her hearings before the Senate, McMahon had announced her intention to curtail the political power of the US federal government in the education sector.
A majority of 51 senators confirmed McMahon's nomination on Monday (local time), with all 45 Democratic members of Congress present voting against her.
Minister donated to election campaign
The now confirmed minister was an important donor and supporter of Trump during the election campaign. She was also co-chair of the transition team set up by Trump before he took office to prepare the takeover of government and coordinate the filling of around 4,000 posts.
When announcing the nomination of the former head of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) organization last November, Trump declared that the 76-year-old would "lead efforts" to give more power back to the states in education policy. During the election campaign, Trump had announced that he would abolish the Department of Education if he won the election - and subsequently called on McMahon to "put herself out of a job".
Attack on the public education system
The federal government plays a rather minor role in the funding of education in the USA. The possible abolition of the Department of Education has been met with sharp criticism from Democratic members of Congress, teachers' associations and many parents, who see it as an unprecedented attack on public education.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
