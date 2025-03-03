OMV and its Abu Dhabis agree on merger

"Sensible investment for the future with well-known partners"

The German Investors' Association (IVA) initially sees the agreement on the merger as positive. "The 'eternal' poker about Borealis has come to a successful end," said IVA board member Florian Beckermann in a statement to APA. OMV's participation in Borouge is a "sensible investment in the future with well-known partners", especially as Borouge is likely to dominate the Asian market in the coming decades. Whether the purchase of Nova Chemicals makes the deal "disproportionately more expensive" is still to be examined.