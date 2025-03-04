"It was already tough"
Austria Klagenfurt worried about star Hinteregger!
Austria Klagenfurt must fear for star Martin Hinteregger after the 2-1 defeat against LASK. Sporting director Günther Gorenzel also sees a need for mental improvement. License? Documents were still missing for the submission deadline to the Bundesliga. .
This scene left no one cold on Sunday in the Wörthersee Stadium: Austria Klagenfurt star Martin Hinteregger remains lying on the ground in his own penalty area in the 32nd minute against LASK after a last-second save. Without any outside influence, he holds his knee in pain. Only to then say: "I'm fine!" But it was clear: the model professional just didn't want to show any signs of it and bit through it. .
"Yes, it was tough," revealed "Hinti" to the "Krone" the next day. And his left knee was swollen during Monday's training session. "But I did all I could and it improved under pressure. But now it hurts," says the defender and emphasizes: "Because of the swelling, it could be something in the muscle. If it doesn't get better, I'll go for an MRI scan on Wednesday."
Head of sport Günther Gorenzel, who is responsible for the "Hinti" transfer, is also concerned: "It could also be something in the knee joint or the tendon - we will clarify that. The fact that Martin has pulled through shows what he's made of - he's a role model for everyone with his attitude!"
Speaking of attitude: Gorenzel had expected a little more from his protégés against LASK. "From a mental point of view, yes - because from the starting position we had nothing to lose against a team like LASK, who started with title ambitions. We could have played freely and been more determined with our chances! I didn't quite understand that, the boys should improve with regard to Sunday's match at Austria Vienna."
The license also caused headaches for Austria Klagenfurt. Is this the next threat? It seems so! Until late in the evening yesterday Monday, the Klagenfurters had a massive problem with the timely submission of their license. Documents were still missing from the Bundesliga upload system - the deadline was set for midnight.
"We are still checking and are doing our best to provide everything on time. I hope it works out," Klagenfurt's managing director for economic affairs Peer Jaekel told the "Krone" on Monday afternoon. Which already suggested that not everything would run smoothly. In any case, the Violets' auditing company did not provide any information.
Of course, if the Bundesliga is not lenient, sanctions could be imposed again if certain license documents are submitted late. However, it is well known that the Violets will face consequences either way: Because they submitted their annual report far too late last year, they are threatened with a points deduction for the coming season.
At least there is one positive piece of news: The two lawsuits against the club have been settled. "We have also reached a solution to the second case. The first payment from Austria will arrive on Wednesday," confirmed lawyer Wolfgang Rebernig. As reported, this involves a mid-six-figure sum for his clients.
