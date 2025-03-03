Dead in Mannheim
Car plowed into crowd: wild scenes before arrest
A man drove a car into a crowd of people in the German city of Mannheim on Monday. There are numerous injuries and at least two fatalities. The perpetrator was arrested and is currently injured in hospital. As the "Krone" learned, a dramatic situation occurred immediately after the arrest.
According to eyewitness reports, the perpetrator injured himself with a blank-firing pistol immediately before the arrest.
Perpetrator probably suffering from mental illness
The motive for his crime is still unclear. According to "Bild", he is a 40-year-old German citizen from Rhineland-Palatinate with no migration background, who is said to have had a history of mental illness. He is being treated in hospital. The police assume that he is a lone offender. According to information from "Spiegel", there are indications of a mental illness.
According to a dpa reporter, there was debris at the scene. Photos also show the completely demolished black compact car of the suspected driver.
Several passers-by knocked down
The man is said to have driven into the several hundred meter long Planken, the main shopping street, coming from Friedrichsring and hit or knocked down several passers-by at Paradeplatz. A carnival market with dozens of food stalls and fairground rides is currently taking place on the Planken and around the water tower. According to the police, however, there are no indications so far that the crime is connected to a carnival event.
University hospital implements disaster plan
The police asked people to avoid the city center and to drive around a large area. Psychological support was set up on site to care for those affected. Mannheim University Hospital said it had implemented a disaster and emergency plan to prepare for the care of the injured. A total of eight trauma teams have been made available, both for adults and children. Two adults and one child are currently being treated as a matter of high medical urgency.
The case is reminiscent of several attacks in which vehicles were driven into crowds of people in recent weeks. In December, six people were killed in Magdeburg when a now 50-year-old doctor drove through the Christmas market. In mid-February, a man drove his vehicle into a group of demonstrators in Munich. A young woman and a child were killed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
