Car plowed into crowd: wild scenes before arrest

Several passers-by knocked down

The man is said to have driven into the several hundred meter long Planken, the main shopping street, coming from Friedrichsring and hit or knocked down several passers-by at Paradeplatz. A carnival market with dozens of food stalls and fairground rides is currently taking place on the Planken and around the water tower. According to the police, however, there are no indications so far that the crime is connected to a carnival event.