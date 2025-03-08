Animals in search of a home Copy

Enrico - two years old - was once found running loose on the street. The male dog enjoys any attention from people he knows and is friendly and open-minded. He is a little skeptical with strangers and needs a little time to break the ice. His new owners should therefore allow plenty of time and patience for him to settle in, as he still has to learn basic things like driving a car etc. Enrico is an active dog and would like to be challenged accordingly in his new home. If you are interested, please contact 01/73 41 10 20 or hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.