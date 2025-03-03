Vorteilswelt
Oscar scandals 2025

Party crashers, nipple alarms and political turmoil

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 05:27

Hollywood's biggest night - and of course not everything went smoothly! While the stars posed on the red carpet, mishaps, provocations and embarrassing appearances provided plenty to talk about.

While everyone shone in designer outfits, Adam Sandler turned up in a hoodie and basketball shorts! Instead of glamor, the comedy star delivered a real style shock - and crashed the show in this outfit.

Clearly a gag - but not really funny.

Adam Sandler in a bum look! (Bild: PATRICK T. FALLON)
Adam Sandler in a bum look!
(Bild: PATRICK T. FALLON)

Nipple alert
Her performance was breathtaking - but for a completely different reason! Doja Cat was performing the Bond classic "Diamonds Are Forever" when her dress suddenly gave way and revealed more than she had planned. A brief moment - but the net exploded! Was it an accident or a calculated PR stunt?

Nipple alarm at Doja Cat! (Bild: Carlos Barria / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)
Nipple alarm at Doja Cat!
(Bild: Carlos Barria / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)

Political turmoil
Daryl Hannah used her speech to make a political statement. When she presented the award for Best Film Editing, she opened with "Slava Ukraini", the Ukrainian greeting. A dig at Donald Trump included! Many of the A-list celebrities in attendance celebrated her for her cheeky, unscripted criticism of the government.

Daryl Hannah: "Slava Ukraini!" (Bild: PATRICK T. FALLON)
Daryl Hannah: "Slava Ukraini!"
(Bild: PATRICK T. FALLON)

Whoopi & Oprah: Team Ozempic?
When Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey appeared as presenters, the audience was amazed: slimmer than ever! The rumor mill is churning - Ozempic? On social media, they were celebrated - or criticized - as "living billboards" for the slimming drug. What is really true?

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey (Bild: ALLISON DINNER)
Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey
(Bild: ALLISON DINNER)

Adrien Brody causes a moment of disgust!
On the way to his acceptance speech for the Oscar for Best Actor in "The Brutalist", Adrien Brody took his chewing gum out of his mouth - and threw it at Georgina Chapman! Was that a loving sign to his girlfriend - or just unappetizing?

There you go! Brody throws the gum at his girlfriend. (Bild: Carlos Barria / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)
There you go! Brody throws the gum at his girlfriend.
(Bild: Carlos Barria / REUTERS / picturedesk.com)

In any case, Hollywood delivers plenty of drama - and not just on screen!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Pamela Fidler-Stolz
Pamela Fidler-Stolz
