Before the parade started

Carnival float overturned: Girl seriously injured

Nachrichten
02.03.2025 12:47

On the way to a carnival parade in Wolfsberg (Carinthia), the vehicle, which had been converted into a pirate ship, overturned. It was carrying a 15-year-old girl who was seriously injured and taken to the regional hospital. 

Carnival Saturday was supposed to be a cheerful day full of colorful costumes and an exuberant atmosphere, but a dramatic turn of events on the way to a carnival parade caused a police and rescue operation. 

Shortly after 9 a.m., a 26-year-old man from the Wolfsberg district was driving his vehicle combination, consisting of a tractor and a trailer converted into a pirate ship, on the Gemmersdorfer Landesstraße in the direction of Wolfsberg. 

15-year-old seriously injured and taken to LKH
On the trailer, which was not licensed for traffic, were 15 masked men and women who were looking forward to the upcoming parade. But the anticipation quickly turned to horror when the trailer overturned to the right in Eitweg, in the municipality of St. Andrä/Lavanttal, for reasons as yet unexplained.

A 15-year-old girl, who was also on the trailer, was seriously injured in the accident. Immediate first aid was administered and the girl was immediately taken to Wolfsberg Regional Hospital. Fortunately, the other occupants of the trailer were uninjured, but the shock is profound.

The Gemmersdorf and Maria Rojach volunteer fire departments were quickly on the scene and deployed 26 firefighters to recover the overturned trailer and secure the accident site.  

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

