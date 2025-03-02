Money for defense
London grants Ukraine a billion euro loan
Ahead of the summit meeting of European heads of state and government in London, the UK has granted Ukraine a loan of 2.74 billion euros to strengthen its defense. The finance ministers Rachel Reeves and Serhii Marschenko signed a corresponding agreement on Saturday.
The loan is a sign of "unwavering support for the Ukrainian people", they said. Earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had warmly welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to London.
Selensky announced in the online service X that he would use the money to produce more weapons in Ukraine. "I am grateful to the people and government of the United Kingdom for their great support in this war from the very beginning." The loan will improve Ukraine's defense capabilities and will be repaid with the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
When Zelensky arrived at 10 Downing Street on Saturday, he was cheered by many bystanders. Starmer met him, welcomed him with a hug and said: "You are very, very welcome here in Downing Street". He added: "And as you heard out on the street, you have the full support of the whole of the United Kingdom, and we stand by your side, Ukraine's side, for however long it takes."
London: support "for as long as it takes"
The contrast to Zelensky's visit to Washington the day before could hardly be greater. There, the Ukrainian had a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump. In a brief conversation in front of the cameras, Starmer reaffirmed the UK's willingness to support Ukraine "for as long as necessary" in its defense against the Russian war of aggression.
The UK was also determined to achieve "a lasting peace for Ukraine, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine". This is not only important for Kiev, but also for Europe and the United Kingdom. Selensky seemed visibly moved. The meeting between Starmer and Zelenskyi behind closed doors lasted around 75 minutes. When Starmer took Selensky to the car, they hugged again.
They talked about strengthening Ukraine's position and obtaining reliable security guarantees, Zelenskyi said on Telegram: "During our talks, we discussed the challenges facing Ukraine and the whole of Europe, coordination with our partners, concrete steps to strengthen Ukraine's position and a just end to the war with reliable security guarantees."
The meeting with the British Prime Minister was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, ahead of a Ukraine summit of European heads of state and government and EU and NATO leaders convened by Starmer - which will also be attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The allies want to discuss how to proceed in light of the developments initiated by Trump. However, following the scandal in Washington, the bilateral meeting was brought forward.
Meeting with King Charles planned
Selenskyj is also reportedly due to meet King Charles III on Sunday. He is "very happy" that the king has agreed to the meeting, said Selenskyj. Starmer is trying to build bridges between Europe and Trump's government with regard to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.
Trump had already been invited to a state visit to the UK by Starmer on Thursday - before the rift with Zelenskyi. Starmer also presented the US President with a letter of invitation signed by Charles. Trump is considered a big fan of the British royal family.
