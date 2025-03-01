Vorteilswelt
Positive figures

More guests than ever before! Ski season gives hope

Nachrichten
01.03.2025 18:00

The past few years have been anything but rosy for Carinthian tourism, but at the halfway point of the ski winter so far there have only been positive figures, which gives cause for hope. There has even been a 3.7 percent increase in overnight stays.

The past few years have been anything but rosy for Carinthian tourism, so the current figures provide hope and motivation.

For the winter season to date (November 2024 to January 2025), 1,698,364 overnight stays were recorded, representing an increase of +3.7 percent. The increase in overnight stays by local guests is 2.9 percent and that of guests from abroad is even 4.1 percent.

A guest jumps into the heated lake at the Hotel Hochschober on the Turrach. There is also a lot going on on the slopes.
A guest jumps into the heated lake at the Hotel Hochschober on the Turrach. There is also a lot going on on the slopes.
(Bild: Hotel Hochschober)

In terms of overnight stays, the second-best result was achieved after the record in the same period in 2019/20 (1,700,793 overnight stays by the end of January 2020). With 445,793 arrivals (+ 4.7 percent), Carinthia set an all-time high for the first three months of the winter season.

Record season since records began
93,690 arrivals and 856,519 overnight stays were reported for the month of January. Compared to January 2024, this represents an increase of two percent in arrivals and an increase of 0.4 percent in overnight stays. The average length of stay is 4.4 overnight stays. Since the beginning of tourism records in Carinthia in 1968, the resort has even achieved first place in terms of arrivals.

The conditions at Nassfeld are excellent.
The conditions at Nassfeld are excellent.
(Bild: Nassfeld)
The ski season gives hope to tourism.
The ski season gives hope to tourism.
(Bild: Martin Lugger/ Nassfeld)

"November was already well booked due to the fall vacations. Now it's the halfway point of the winter. We have more guests than ever before. We can build on this," emphasizes Barbara Tschöscher from Kärnten Werbung.

40 centimeters of fresh snow at Nassfeld
And it looks like the winter season will continue to go well. Because it has snowed again in the mountains. "We got 40 centimetres of fresh snow," says Nassfeld tourism manager Rolant Sint. "There is even up to 100 centimetres of snow in total. Since the start of the season on December 6, we've had really great piste conditions. The season has been really excellent so far - and operations will continue until April 21."

Many guests from the east
Nassfeld is the largest ski resort in Carinthia and accounts for a quarter of total revenue. "More and more guests are coming from the East. The Czech Republic is already in third place behind Austria and Germany," says Sint.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

