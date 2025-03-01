More guests than ever before! Ski season gives hope

40 centimeters of fresh snow at Nassfeld

And it looks like the winter season will continue to go well. Because it has snowed again in the mountains. "We got 40 centimetres of fresh snow," says Nassfeld tourism manager Rolant Sint. "There is even up to 100 centimetres of snow in total. Since the start of the season on December 6, we've had really great piste conditions. The season has been really excellent so far - and operations will continue until April 21."