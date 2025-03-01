Kickl rubs his hands in glee at so much chutzpah

Instead of reducing the number of ministries, there is now a red state secretary in the black Ministry of the Interior and a black overseer in the red Ministry of Finance. The chancellor, vice-chancellor and three ministers have state secretaries from their own ranks. This is reminiscent of the only three-party coalition that has ever existed at federal level: in 1945, when the ÖVP, SPÖ and KPÖ formed a concentration government and, out of sheer mistrust, double- and triple-staffed all ministries.