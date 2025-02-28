Vienna wins ++ Admira drops points!

SKN winning streak ends in Amstetten

Rapid II temporarily moved up to fourth place with a 2-0 win over Austria Lustenau. Ismael Seydi gave the Hütteldorfer the lead with the first shot on goal (28'), Noah Bischof increased the lead shortly after the break with a rebound (50'). It was Lustenau's tenth competitive game without a win in a row. Coach Markus Mader is also still waiting for the Bundesliga relegated side's first full success since his return. SKU Amstetten and SKN St. Pölten drew 0-0 in the Lower Austrian clash, meaning that St. Pölten have yet to concede a goal this spring and Amstetten have not scored one. However, SKN's winning streak came to an end after five league games.