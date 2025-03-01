What Salzburgers can expect from the government

...Traffic: The Tauern highway remains a perennial traffic issue. The future governing parties have agreed on the existing truck driving bans and have put the examination of block clearance on the agenda. The focus is also on navigation devices. The exit blocks from the A10 are to be displayed in the navigation systems by law in order to reduce avoidance traffic. The closures will remain in place for summer travel in future, even if the construction site for the tunnel chain is completed in June. It will not be the last construction site. The renovation of the Tauern Tunnel will start in 2027. In the future, Asfinag will be responsible for a larger share of the road closures. It is being examined whether the earmarked revenue from the Tauern tunnel toll can be used to control the barriers.