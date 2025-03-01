Education to transport
What Salzburgers can expect from the government
The ministerial posts for the new federal government have now been decided (see pages 2 to 7). The substantive program was already presented on Thursday and contains several points that will affect Salzburg and its municipalities.
...Education: The financing of all-day schools is to be changed. In future, the leisure and support teachers there are to be financed by the federal government.
...Municipalities: A separate, major point in the government program is dedicated to municipal finances. The financial equalization system, which regulates the distribution of tax revenues between the federal government, federal states and municipalities, is to be reformed. However, this has been said for almost twenty years. Other governments have also failed to achieve this. Particularly financially weak municipalities are to be supported. Another point: the establishment of restaurants, local suppliers and stores in the villages is to be made possible.
...Care: The Community Nurses project, which was recently denied funding by the state of Salzburg, is to be continued. Municipalities should be given the opportunity to employ community nurses for three years on a subsidized basis.
...Tourism: An important issue in Salzburg is the abolition of local tariffs in the ski resorts. These are to be coordinated with the EU and brought back in line with the law.
...Traffic: The Tauern highway remains a perennial traffic issue. The future governing parties have agreed on the existing truck driving bans and have put the examination of block clearance on the agenda. The focus is also on navigation devices. The exit blocks from the A10 are to be displayed in the navigation systems by law in order to reduce avoidance traffic. The closures will remain in place for summer travel in future, even if the construction site for the tunnel chain is completed in June. It will not be the last construction site. The renovation of the Tauern Tunnel will start in 2027. In the future, Asfinag will be responsible for a larger share of the road closures. It is being examined whether the earmarked revenue from the Tauern tunnel toll can be used to control the barriers.
There could also be movement on the Salzburg - Vienna flight. The new government would be in favor of reintroducing this.
