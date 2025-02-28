Would be historic
Trump wants to introduce English as an official language
There has never been such a thing in the United States of America: an official language. According to an insider, US President Donald Trump wants to change this, even though a large proportion of the population speaks Spanish. This would probably offend an important group of voters.
Trump apparently wants to sign a decree that would declare English the official language of the USA. It is unclear when this will happen, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday. The United States has never had an official language at federal level before. It initially remained unclear whether Trump would be authorized to take the step.
According to an analysis published by the US Statistics Authority in 2022, 67.8 million people in the US spoke a language other than English at home in 2019 out of a total population of around 330 million at the time. This was an increase of 52% compared to the previous survey in 2000.
By far the largest group, 41.8 million people, spoke Spanish. Many authorities therefore also publish their documents in this language. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Trump's plan. It remains to be seen how his plan will be received by his voters.
Hispanics turned away from the Democrats
Trump benefited in his election victory from the fact that many blacks and Hispanics turned away from the Democrats. Although the Republican did not achieve a majority in either voter group, according to a post-election survey by NBC News, 45% of Latinos and 12% of black voters voted for Trump.
The planned language decree gives authorities the freedom to communicate exclusively in English or in other languages, the newspaper and broadcaster CNBC quoted from a corresponding White House memo.
A decree by then US President Bill Clinton (1993-2001) previously stipulated that authorities must make their services accessible to people with limited English skills to ensure that no one is disadvantaged due to a lack of English skills. Trump's decree would repeal this Clinton regulation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
