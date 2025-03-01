Industry in upheaval
For whom it makes sense to subscribe to a car
All of the approximately 1,000 existing subscribers and their contracts were taken over by vibe, and the company itself intends to focus on new business models and software solutions for the automotive market: Four years after ocay was launched as a car subscription provider, the Wels-based company sold its operating business. The build-up period was intensive, consuming energy and money.
"New solutions, new dynamics" - this is the motto under which ocay informs visitors to its website that it has sold its operating business to Austria's leading provider of e-car subscriptions following intensive discussions. The approximately 1000 car subscribers of the Wels-based company will now be looked after by vibe from Vienna. From maintenance and insurance to digital tools - the subscription provider guarantees an all-inclusive offer for a "carefree mobility experience", as vibe CEO Martin Rada calls it.
Becoming the second-largest provider within four years
For ocay founders Stefan Leeb, Michael Raberger and Bernhard Aichinger, the sale was almost a logical step. "We have created a very good brand and have become the second-largest car subscription provider in Austria within four years - but if you want to push it further, you need someone who is really behind it full-time," says Aichinger, who manages the business of the Wels-based E-Conomix Group together with Raberger.
The last few years have been intensive - above all because the car subscription offer first had to be made known. "The awareness-raising work cost a lot of energy and money," reveals Aichinger. Both were invested in setting up the company, which also involved a lot of risk. "We sometimes ordered 700 or 800 vehicles without having any customer orders," he recalls. Because the vehicle manufacturers had come under pressure due to disrupted supply chains and delivery times had skyrocketed, the ocay founders went on the offensive: "When the manufacturers were able to deliver again and then prices suddenly fell, it was of course an extremely big challenge for us. But we were able to cushion this very well."
We had set ourselves a very ambitious target at the beginning: we wanted to have 250 subscriptions within a year. After eight months, we already had 750.
Bernhard Aichinger über die Startphase mit ocay
Buying or leasing a car are common ways of purchasing a car. How did the subscription become established? "Renting is now the trend in all areas. The number of options and the choice are overwhelming. While I have to make a commitment when buying, I don't have to when renting - that's a big advantage," explains Bernadette Kamleitner from Bad Kreuzen, Vice Rector of the Vienna University of Economics and Business. "It makes perfect sense, especially for small and medium-sized cars," adds Aichinger.
Anyone who values cost certainty, transparency and simplicity is in good hands with a car subscription. "You get into the car and get out again after a year - with the fixed monthly usage fee, you don't have to think about deregistration and registration, winter or summer tires or servicing and the sticker," says the ocay co-founder.
What are the plans of the company in Wels after the sale of the operational business? Ocay will now focus on AI-supported software solutions for car subscription providers and individual fleet solutions for fleets of 50 vehicles or more for short and long-term rental.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
