For whom it makes sense to subscribe to a car

The last few years have been intensive - above all because the car subscription offer first had to be made known. "The awareness-raising work cost a lot of energy and money," reveals Aichinger. Both were invested in setting up the company, which also involved a lot of risk. "We sometimes ordered 700 or 800 vehicles without having any customer orders," he recalls. Because the vehicle manufacturers had come under pressure due to disrupted supply chains and delivery times had skyrocketed, the ocay founders went on the offensive: "When the manufacturers were able to deliver again and then prices suddenly fell, it was of course an extremely big challenge for us. But we were able to cushion this very well."