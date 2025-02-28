Many questions unanswered
Gene Hackman dead: no evidence of foul play
Acting legend Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy were found dead on Thursday. The exact circumstances of the death are still unclear. There are no indications of foul play or "external violence", but the circumstances are still classified as "suspicious". Autopsies have been carried out and an investigation has begun.
The bodies of the 95-year-old actor and his 63-year-old wife Betsy Arakawa, as well as a dead dog belonging to the couple, were discovered in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday (local time). The police search warrant initially stated that the circumstances of the deaths were "suspicious".
Front door open, pills found
According to the information, the front door was open and not locked. The body of Hackman's wife was lying in the bathroom next to a radiant heater, and prescription pills were scattered on the floor next to it. The executive suspects that Arakawa "fell".
According to the police document, Arakawa's body was already in a state of decomposition. Hackman's body was lying fully clothed in another room. Next to him: his cane, his glasses a little further away. He also gave the impression of having "fallen".
Shepherd dog lying in cupboard
The location of the dead (shepherd) dog is a mystery. It is said to have been in a cupboard in the bathroom. Two others were found in and outside the house.
Daughter believes in carbon monoxide poisoning
Hackman's daughter Elizabeth Jean told TMZ magazine that the two may have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and inhaled "toxic gases". According to the search warrant, initial tests did not indicate a gas leak. According to the gas supplier, there is no evidence of problems or even a leak.
Craftsman discovered body
Strange: Although the door was only ajar, a craftsman had stated in an emergency call that he could not get into the house. However, he could see through the window that someone was lying on the floor, reports "ABC News". The man, who had been hired to do yard work with a coworker, immediately called 911.
Waiting for autopsy results
The concert pianist and the actor are said to have been dead for several days. They last had contact with workmen around two weeks ago. Autopsy results have not yet been published. These are not expected until "within a month".
Carbon monoxide poisoning
Carbon monoxide poisoning describes an illness caused by exposure to or inhalation of the poisonous gas carbon monoxide. Depending on the concentration, it can lead to death within a short time. The first symptoms can occur within 6 to 8 hours from a CO concentration of just 0.0035 percent (35 ppm).
"No struggle, nothing missing in the house"
The police affidavit indicates that the investigators are not ruling anything out - including murder: "While we have not been able to identify any obvious signs of blunt force trauma, we intend to search the house for items that could produce such trauma," it says. There are also no signs of suicide and no suicide note has been found.
However, foul play has been ruled out. The Sheriff of Santa Fe County, Adan Mendoza, said at a press conference: "There is no indication of a struggle, nothing is missing from the house. There is no evidence that would indicate foul play." Also, "neither person has any evidence of external trauma," quotes "CNN".
- Star director Francis Ford Coppola, who had worked with Hackman on the film "The Dialogue", paid tribute to him as a "great" actor. "I mourn his death, but I celebrate his existence and his contribution."
- "There was no better actor than Gene," fellow actor Clint Eastwood told Variety magazine. "He was also a very good friend who will be greatly missed."
- "Star Trek" actor George Takei described Hackman in a reaction as "a true giant of the screen": "Gene Hackman could play anyone, and you could feel a whole life behind it."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
