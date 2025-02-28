"Krone" stoplight
Better than two years ago!
Sold-out races, medal parties, fantastic weather, happy Austrians and outstanding Swiss. The World Ski Championships in Saalbach are still fresh in the minds of many fans, and there's no time to dwell on it. The Nordic title competitions have been dominating the headlines since Thursday ...
Trondheim is expecting over a quarter of a million visitors and, like Saalbach, scores with perfect organization. Our "Krone" World Championships reporters Norbert Niederacher, Christoph Nister and Andreas Tröster are thrilled with their first impressions: the Nordic World Championships spectacle perfectly rounds off the winter sports festival.
30 aces will be chasing medals for Austria in sport-mad Norway, and the ÖSV team will be celebrating for the first time today. Eva Pinkelnig leads the red-white-red women's ski jumping team, and there is a good chance that the Dornbirn native will win a medal on the small bakken, just as she did at the 2023 World Championships.
Incidentally, memories of the major event in Planica are mixed. Two silver medals were the highest of the highs, while a further five bronze medals meant only eighth place in the final standings. Nobody dares to think of another goldless World Championships. Because the ski jumpers around tour triumphant Daniel Tschofenig, Stefan Kraft and Jan Hörl were the only ones to provide highlights on the assembly line this season - so the 2025 World Championships can only be better than two years ago ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.