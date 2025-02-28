Credit card provides patients with top service

All-in-OP contracts

In light of the latest incident, the legal all-in surgery contracts of a primary surgeon at St. Pölten University Hospital, which guarantee round-the-clock care - albeit for a fee of several thousand euros - are causing a shake of the head - also in medical circles. For this "special class", the doctor uses the infrastructure of his department free of charge. "We take such accusations very seriously," assures Bräutigam. Shorter waiting times for private patients cannot be proven.