Allegations against primary care physician
Credit card provides patients with top service
A doctor is said to offer all-in treatment contracts for 3000 euros: Surgery is then carried out at the St. Pölten hospital, but at provincial expense! "We are taking the allegations seriously," says the provincial health agency.
The image of seamless healthcare in the provincial hospitals has been shaken since the case of a mother of two. The Waldviertel woman only survived because a Viennese vascular surgeon carried out an emergency operation in his spare time, and since then there has been an uproar about the possible gap in care.
Rejected despite danger to life
As reported, the patient admitted to Horn was turned away at the hospitals in Baden, Mödling, Wiener Neustadt and St. Pölten - despite her life being in acute danger. Insiders put their fingers in the wound: the Provincial Health Agency (LGA) was not in a position to ensure 24/7 care for the population in this medical sector.
"Rare individual cases"
"There are several trained vascular surgeons at each of the locations mentioned who have the necessary qualifications and can also treat emergencies. This ensures prompt care," LGA board member Elisabeth Bräutigam tries to rebut. Irrespective of this, however, "in rare individual cases" it may not be possible to provide acute care in the region.
All-in-OP contracts
In light of the latest incident, the legal all-in surgery contracts of a primary surgeon at St. Pölten University Hospital, which guarantee round-the-clock care - albeit for a fee of several thousand euros - are causing a shake of the head - also in medical circles. For this "special class", the doctor uses the infrastructure of his department free of charge. "We take such accusations very seriously," assures Bräutigam. Shorter waiting times for private patients cannot be proven.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.