This is what the turquoise-red-pink government program says

"Doing the right thing now" and "Out of responsibility for the future" is how the cover page introduces the 210 pages with which Zuckerl intends to tackle the next five years. Inside: Much of what blue and black have already announced. The "Krone" has fought its way through and summarizes the most important points.
The introduction already indicates where Black-Red-Pink see the biggest task for the coming term of government: The budget is to be restructured. In political language, it sounds like this: "The budget will be adapted to the new challenges with a series of measures for 2025 alone."
In practice, the additional earnings limit for the unemployed, which was also planned under the blue-black government, is to be reduced, and the climate bonus and educational leave (both from January 1, 2026) will be abolished, as announced by Herbert Kickl and Christian Stocker.
In order to save 2.9 billion euros on pensions, an employment package for older workers is planned: The access age to the corridor pension will be increased, an incentive system for people over 60 as well as qualification measures are intended to keep people in employment for longer. If this is not enough to consolidate the budget, the "required insurance years for the corridor pension will be increased".
In the area of healthcare, the aim is to strengthen the inpatient sector, with a task force tasked with finding potential savings.
Zuckerl wants to combat child poverty with a basic child protection scheme, which includes an increase in transfer payments and the expansion of infrastructure - such as healthy meals in educational institutions. Children are to be removed from the social welfare system as an independent target group and protected by a nationally harmonized income-related benefit. Paternity leave will be strengthened and childcare places expanded.
"For the purpose of targeted counter-terrorism", the monitoring of messenger services recently demanded by the ÖVP and the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) is also to be made possible, which is described in the government agreement as "constitutionally compliant threat monitoring".
Tough stance on asylum
Measures such as a headscarf ban for girls, savings in the penal system by increasing detention in countries of origin and in the asylum system, where the aim is to combat irregular migration and abuse, are also likely to appeal to blue voters. Family reunification will be temporarily halted with immediate effect. As with the Settlement and Residence Act (NAG), family reunification following marriage will in future only be possible from the age of 21 and not from the age of 18 as previously. In future, there will be a mandatory medical age assessment of asylum seekers in cases of suspicion. The age of "minors" seeking family reunification is also to be determined on a mandatory basis. Social welfare is also to be restructured.
Energy companies(through the extension of energy crisis contributions) and banks, among others, will be asked to pay through the stability levy, which is set to raise 500 million euros this year and next.
As already negotiated by the blue-black coalition, there will also be a reduction in the mileage allowance for bicycles and motorcycles to 25 cents, an increase in tobacco tax on e-cigarettes and a motor-related insurance tax on e-cars. Pensioners, whose health insurance contributions will rise to six percent, will probably also be asked to pay.
In addition, a separate penalty for participating in illegal road races, which has often been publicly demanded, is to be introduced in order to take tougher action against "notorious speeders to protect the public". The "dependence on cars, especially in rural areas" is also to be reduced. The aim is to gradually decarbonize public transport. To this end, there is to be an expansion of e-infrastructure along the high-ranking road network, especially at rest areas.
In terms of foreign and European policy, the focus is on continuity. The government programme includes a "clear commitment to Austrian neutrality", but also emphasizes solidarity within the EU, in which the government wants to be an "audible voice" for democracy. The ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS are prepared for EU enlargement before 2030, but clearly say no to Turkey. In terms of content, they are calling for a "clear focus of EU policy" on the fight against migration.
They are also sticking to the plan to build up the armed forces: the defense budget will be increased to two percent of GDP by 2032 and the commitment to Sky Shield will be continued. In addition, a "fundamental decision" is being sought for the Eurofighter successor, "and the deal initiated with Italy for the purchase of 12 M-346 jet trainers for Linz-Hörsching is also to be finalized according to the programme." With higher pay and adjusted suitability criteria, the military profession and basic military service should become more attractive.
