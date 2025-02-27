This is what the turquoise-red-pink government program says

Tough stance on asylum

Measures such as a headscarf ban for girls, savings in the penal system by increasing detention in countries of origin and in the asylum system, where the aim is to combat irregular migration and abuse, are also likely to appeal to blue voters. Family reunification will be temporarily halted with immediate effect. As with the Settlement and Residence Act (NAG), family reunification following marriage will in future only be possible from the age of 21 and not from the age of 18 as previously. In future, there will be a mandatory medical age assessment of asylum seekers in cases of suspicion. The age of "minors" seeking family reunification is also to be determined on a mandatory basis. Social welfare is also to be restructured.