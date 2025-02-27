Two out of 10 dangerous
Next summer tire test: differences in detail
Shortly after the ÖAMTC summer tire test, the ARBÖ and GTÜ test now follows. The tire dimensions are similar, but less sporty: 225/45 R18. The results are similar, but differ in detail. In particular, the wet braking tests were carried out at higher speeds.
The new cooperation partner of the two organizations is the Auto Zeitung, a specialist medium, previously it was the ACE motorists' club.
Ten current high-performance tires in the UHP class (Ultra High Performance) were tested, starting with two price breakers from China, the Mastersteel Super Sport 2 and the Triangle EffeXSport TH202, through the quality tires Falken Azenis FK520, Toyo Proxes Sport 2 and Vredestein Ultrac Pro, to the expensive premium products Bridgestone Potenza Sport, Continental PremiumContact 7, Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 6, Michelin Pilot Sport 5 and Pirelli P Zero. Strictly speaking, as a touring tire, the Conti does not necessarily belong in the UHP segment. However, it is so powerful that it should also hold its own in this environment.
Here is an overview of the results (please click!):
The Conti underlines how accurate the assessment just made is in the tests on wet asphalt: Even in competition with the UHP competition, it has the shortest braking distance from 100 km/h at 41.8 meters and impresses with its predictable and safe handling. As a result, it achieves the same score in the wet section as the Bridgestone, which has dominated this discipline for years. The Japanese tire brakes slightly worse, but offers even more lateral support and sportier characteristics.
Low-cost brands are particularly bad in the wet
Only one point behind is the Goodyear, which is the fastest around the handling course and also builds up a strong braking delay. This means that these three candidates have already set themselves apart from the field, while the two Chinese brands reveal glaring weaknesses. The Mastersteel in particular, which was the cheapest tire of this specification on the market at the time of purchase, fails in all disciplines and consistently lags behind the field. In the braking test alone, it has a 10.9 meter longer distance to a standstill than the Conti - it is still traveling at over 45 km/h, while the other is already stationary, for example in front of an obstacle. The Triangle also disappoints with a full 52 meters of braking distance, but still performs reasonably well. Nevertheless, it is not a good choice in the rain either.
Just how excellent the wet grip of Bridgestone, Conti and Goodyear is is illustrated not least by the distance to the Michelin and Pirelli profiles, which perform well on their own, but do not come close to the top group. Falken, Toyo and Vredestein, for their part, build up noticeably less wet grip, which is why the braking distances in particular are longer in direct comparison. In terms of aquaplaning protection, however, the Vredestein performs best.
In the driving tests on dry roads, the Goodyear takes the lead and impresses with its absolutely impeccable behavior even in extreme situations. It is also strong on the brakes and shines with decent rolling comfort. Naturally, the Conti goes one better and rolls the smoothest. Because it also impresses with strong results on dry asphalt, it remains hot on the heels of the Goodyear.
Bridgestone with the highest resistance
The Michelin catches up and secures third place in the dry. It is followed by the Pirelli, whose rolling resistance has improved since the last revision. The Bridgestone, on the other hand, has the shortest braking distance and is decidedly sporty. However, this characteristic restricts comfort, and in terms of energy efficiency, the tire even carries the red lantern. The Toyo is equal on points in the dry and impresses with its agility, which secures it the fastest lap time. Falken and Vredestein put up a good fight, but hardly set any accents.
The two Chinese tires prove that a low price alone does not tell the whole story when it comes to economy. Although the Mastersteel shows savings potential thanks to its very low rolling resistance value, its low mileage puts this advantage into perspective. The Triangle wears out even faster, which is why it is also only recommended as a "low-cost" alternative to a very limited extent. As both tires also build up significantly less grip and require longer braking distances, they end up in last place.
Goodyear is the most sustainable tire
Laboratory tests determine tread wear and potential mileage. To do this, all candidates complete more than 5000 kilometers on a drum test rig that simulates a computer-controlled driving profile with precisely defined proportions of city traffic, country road driving and freeway stages. All profiles are then measured at several points to document how much rubber has been lost. This value is converted to an average abrasion in millimetres per 1000 kilometers and allows conclusions to be drawn as to how high the environmental impact of the abrasion is. At the same time, the data can be used to project where and when the respective profiles would reach the legal wear limit. The laboratory test thus allows a precise classification of the expected service life. In practice, however, this value depends on a variety of factors. For this reason, the figures in the table are only theoretical guidelines for the actual mileage. Depending on the intensity and frequency of braking and acceleration, the load, speed and driving style, these figures may vary to a greater or lesser extent in practice - this applies equally to all test participants.
The Goodyear turned out to be the most sustainable tire, with low wear, high mileage, good rolling resistance values and, last but not least, low external noise, making it easy on the environment and your wallet. The Michelin also shines with the low wear and high mileage typical of the brand, but is somewhat noisy and has average rolling resistance. Conti and Falken achieve comparable results, the Vredestein pleases with its quiet rolling noise. After all, the Mastersteel is the quietest tire in the test, but this cannot conceal its weak points.
Bottom line: Premium tires at the top
If you add up all the aspects, the premium tires dominate the field. The Goodyear combines performance and sustainability at the highest level and is the test winner. The Conti took second place thanks to its excellent wet grip. Bridgestone, which also offers the best price-performance ratio but consistently focuses on sportiness, came third. It is followed by the well-balanced and durable Michelin and the finely balanced Pirelli. Although Vredestein, Toyo and Falken cannot keep up with the premium treads, they certainly have their strengths, while the supposedly inexpensive tires from Triangle and Mastersteel are not serious alternatives.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.