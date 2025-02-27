Next summer tire test: differences in detail

Goodyear is the most sustainable tire

Laboratory tests determine tread wear and potential mileage. To do this, all candidates complete more than 5000 kilometers on a drum test rig that simulates a computer-controlled driving profile with precisely defined proportions of city traffic, country road driving and freeway stages. All profiles are then measured at several points to document how much rubber has been lost. This value is converted to an average abrasion in millimetres per 1000 kilometers and allows conclusions to be drawn as to how high the environmental impact of the abrasion is. At the same time, the data can be used to project where and when the respective profiles would reach the legal wear limit. The laboratory test thus allows a precise classification of the expected service life. In practice, however, this value depends on a variety of factors. For this reason, the figures in the table are only theoretical guidelines for the actual mileage. Depending on the intensity and frequency of braking and acceleration, the load, speed and driving style, these figures may vary to a greater or lesser extent in practice - this applies equally to all test participants.