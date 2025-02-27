Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Waiting for the money

Insolvency administrator takes over at start-up Lilium

Nachrichten
27.02.2025 07:23

The provisional insolvency administrator has taken the helm at the insolvent German electric aircraft manufacturer Lilium. The Weilheim Local Court has appointed lawyer Robert Hänel, as announced by his law firm Anchor Rechtsanwälte. The court published a corresponding notice.

0 Kommentare

Hänel is now busy gaining an overview of the confused situation at Lilium. According to a statement from the management, the investors are still interested in continuing the company, as Hänel wrote. According to this, the money promised by the investors is available, but the transfer to Lilium's accounts has not yet taken place due to "technical problems".

Already twice in insolvency
Last week, Lilium filed for insolvency for the second time in just a few months because the 200 million euros promised by a consortium of investors to save the start-up company could not be raised. Slovakian entrepreneur Marian Bocek had agreed to be one of the main investors, but his contribution reportedly failed to materialize. According to an earlier report in the "Bild" newspaper, Bocek wanted to contribute 150 million euros.

960 employees affected
"The initial situation in this second insolvency is complicated," said the provisional insolvency administrator. Business operations have been suspended for the time being, and the new insolvency affects around 960 employees who have not received their salaries.

Lilium was one of the best-known German start-ups and was even listed on the US technology exchange Nasdaq. Over the years, investors provided a total of 1.5 billion euros for the development of an electric aircraft. The aircraft was still not ready for series production.

In the fall, Lilium filed for bankruptcy for the first time because it lacked the money to set up production. At literally the last second, the investor consortium Mobile Uplift Corporation (MUC) then signed a purchase agreement for the business assets of the two Lilium subsidiaries Lilium GmbH and Lilium eAircraft on December 24 and announced 200 million euros in fresh money.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf