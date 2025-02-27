Insolvency administrator takes over at start-up Lilium

Already twice in insolvency

Last week, Lilium filed for insolvency for the second time in just a few months because the 200 million euros promised by a consortium of investors to save the start-up company could not be raised. Slovakian entrepreneur Marian Bocek had agreed to be one of the main investors, but his contribution reportedly failed to materialize. According to an earlier report in the "Bild" newspaper, Bocek wanted to contribute 150 million euros.