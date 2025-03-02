Bundesliga in the TICKER
LIVE from 5 p.m.: Red Bull Salzburg meets Sturm
20th round in Austria's Bundesliga: FC Red Bull Salzburg host champions SK Sturm Graz. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
There are nine points between Sturm Graz and Red Bull Salzburg - tonight the two teams meet in the big clash of the 20th Bundesliga round and the conditions are clear: if Salzburg win their home game, they will be nipping at their rivals' heels after sharing the points at the latest. However, if the defending champions prevail, their lead would be quite comfortable.
The two title favorites have yet to really get into a flow in the new year, but last weekend they ensured a good atmosphere in the run-up to the top match with deserved victories. In Graz, success returned with a 2:1 win against Blau-Weiß Linz and a return to the diamond. "Even though there is still room for improvement in our game, we were able to show our true colors again," said a satisfied Sturm coach Jürgen Säumel.
Säumel sees Salzburg DNA again
But now a different caliber awaits. Thanks to the 1:0 win over Sturm's first opponents, Vienna Austria, coach Thomas Letsch was able to celebrate his first success with the Red Bulls. "Salzburg are once again showing more of the DNA we've known for years with intensive pressing and fast transition play and are definitely still an absolute top team," emphasized Säumel ahead of the trip to the former serial champions.
There has been little to gain there in the championship in recent years. Sturm have won just one of their last 15 matches at the Red Bull Arena (3:1 on November 21, 2020) - not including two promotions in the cup. "It's going to be a really tough game in which we definitely want to pick up three points, which would really help us before the points are shared. Salzburg recently won against a strong Austria, so it would be a real momentum boost for us if we could win this game," explained striker William Böving. Chief defender Gregory Wüthrich will not be able to help as he is still out due to muscular problems in his adductor area.
In their most recent clash, Graz inflicted their heaviest defeat on Salzburg since 2008. The 5:0 was historic and has long been history. The coaches at the time were Christian Ilzer and Pepijn Lijnders. Mika Biereth scored a treble back then, the Dane now plays for Monaco - and is sorely missed in Graz. Due to a lack of goalscorers, Sturm have to spread the scoring over several shoulders. The striker Fally Mayulu, who was brought in during the winter, is still out with a muscle injury.
No revenge for 0:5
From Salzburg's point of view, the match from October 10 has also long been put behind them. They watched the game, "even though I wasn't there", said Letsch. "Revenge is silly, we want to show that we are much stronger than we were back then. It's always nice to compete with the best. That's why we're looking forward to this game," explained the German.
His first taste of success with the team made the training week "more enjoyable, you meet more people with a smile on your face. It was the right mix, fun and enjoyment, and at the same time a high level of focus". And what worked against the runners-up in the table should now also lead to victory against the league leaders. "It will be important, as was the case in Vienna, that we get into the game well, that we are aggressive, act as a team, allow little and are more effective up front. We know Sturm's strengths, they will certainly try to press us high, so it will be an intense game," said Letsch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.