LIVE from 5 p.m.: Red Bull Salzburg meets Sturm

His first taste of success with the team made the training week "more enjoyable, you meet more people with a smile on your face. It was the right mix, fun and enjoyment, and at the same time a high level of focus". And what worked against the runners-up in the table should now also lead to victory against the league leaders. "It will be important, as was the case in Vienna, that we get into the game well, that we are aggressive, act as a team, allow little and are more effective up front. We know Sturm's strengths, they will certainly try to press us high, so it will be an intense game," said Letsch.