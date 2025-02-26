Shortly before his birthday: Former ÖFB star Pirkner is dead!

Born in Vienna, Pirkner, who started his career at Floridsdorfer AC in 1965, was part of the legendary Austria team between 1974 and 1978, which not only won the league title several times, but also reached the final of the European Cup Winners' Cup. This was probably one of the greatest successes in Pirkner's career and in the club annals of the "Veilchen", even if the final in the Prinzenpark Stadium in Paris was all too clearly lost 4-0 to RSC Anderlecht ...