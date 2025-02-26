Excessive drunk driving
Truck driver stopped with over three per mille alcohol
Others would probably be in mortal danger with such a high blood alcohol level. But the 37-year-old Ukrainian seems to be fully "in training" when it comes to high-proof alcohol. The fact that he was still behind the wheel of his company truck was more than irresponsible. Fortunately, the police were able to pull him off the road in Linz.
It is not known why the Ukrainian, who lives in Pasching, got so drunk. However, the fact that he could not be dissuaded from driving a truck despite his illuminated state borders on insanity.
The 37-year-old was driving his employer's heavy goods vehicle on Leonfeldner Straße in Linz-Urfahr towards the outskirts of the city at around 3.55 p.m. on Wednesday.
Astonishment at the breathalyzer test
His unsafe driving style did not go unnoticed. A following driver alerted the police, who quickly arrived on the scene and took the drunk driver off the road. The officers could hardly believe it when they looked at the result of the breathalyzer test: 3.02 per mille!
The Ukrainian was forbidden to continue driving and his driver's license was temporarily confiscated. It is not known whether he continued to drink afterwards or whether he slept off his intoxication.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
