IOC Executive Board provisionally recognizes World Boxing

The IOC was responsible for organizing the 2024 boxing tournaments in Paris and three years earlier in Tokyo. The reason for this was the suspension of the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2019, which has since been excluded and criticized for corruption, management problems and distortion of competition. During the Games in Paris, a dispute also flared up between the IOC and IBA in the gender debate over the right of Olympic champions Imane Khelif from Algeria and Lin Yu-Ting from Taiwan to compete. Both had previously been excluded from the World Championships by the IBA following gender tests.