Olympics:
IOC Executive Board provisionally recognizes World Boxing
The chances of an Olympic future for boxing have increased. The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has recognized World Boxing as an association partner within the Olympic movement, at least for the time being. This was announced by the IOC following a meeting on Wednesday.
The next goal is full recognition as a top Olympic sports federation, which may take a few more months or even a year.
"Reliable partner" required
An Olympic boxing tournament will only take place in Los Angeles in 2028 if the IOC finally accepts boxing. "We want boxing in the Olympic Games program. That is the goal, but only with a reliable partner," said outgoing IOC President Thomas Bach during the Olympics in Paris. Since its foundation in Frankfurt/Main in November 2023, World Boxing has united 78 member federations from five continents, thus fulfilling an important IOC criterion. The association has also created the first facts in terms of anti-doping, transparency, good governance and compliance in close coordination with the IOC.
The IOC was responsible for organizing the 2024 boxing tournaments in Paris and three years earlier in Tokyo. The reason for this was the suspension of the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2019, which has since been excluded and criticized for corruption, management problems and distortion of competition. During the Games in Paris, a dispute also flared up between the IOC and IBA in the gender debate over the right of Olympic champions Imane Khelif from Algeria and Lin Yu-Ting from Taiwan to compete. Both had previously been excluded from the World Championships by the IBA following gender tests.
