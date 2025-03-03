Goal scoring challenge
Magenta is looking for the high-speed heroes
Magenta Telekom is not only bringing the fastest network in Austria, but also speed to the game! On March 17 and 18, Magenta is looking for the Highspeed Heroes - the fastest kickers in the country - at the Westfield Donau Zentrum in Vienna. Visitors can put their kicking skills to the test at this interactive event: Take a running start, kick, have your speed measured - and become a "Highspeed Hero"!
All participants in the competition have the chance to win attractive prizes such as tickets for ÖFB matches or signed jerseys of the Austrian national team. The main prize is an exclusive VIP trip for two people with the ÖFB national team to one of the next away games. The prize includes flights, hotel and tickets for the match. The Magenta event zone is located on the first floor of the Arena Plaza at the Donau Zentrum.
"Whoever is quicker has a decisive advantage. What matters is the technology: because only the right technology enables top speeds - both in soccer and on the Internet. With the campaign at the Donauzentrum, we are making high speed a fun experience"
Volker Libovsky, Technik-Chef von Magenta Telekom
Participation of the ÖFB stars - get up close and personal!
A special highlight of the campaign is the participation of selected ÖFB players, who will also be demonstrating their shooting power. You can find out exactly when the stars will visit the event zone and take their fastest shot online at magenta.at/highspeedheroes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
