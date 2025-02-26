NHL: Rossi scores, but Kasper cheers in the end

Rossi with goal, Kasper with assist

After Jakub Lauko made it 2-0 (12th), Detroit turned the game around through Vladimir Tarasenko (31st) and a brace from defenceman Simon Edvinsson (34th, 52nd). "We played well, but when you lead 2-0, you have to win the game," explained Rossi. Kasper helped set up Tarasenko's goal and now has ten goals and 13 assists. Since the beginning of the year, under new coach Todd McLellan, who was hired at the end of December, the 20-year-old forward has been the top scorer (8) among the rookies and the second-highest scorer among the rookies with 16 points. The two Austrians each received the most ice time of their team's forwards: Rossi was on the ice for 21:34 minutes, Kasper for 19:06 minutes.