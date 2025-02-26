Austrian duel
NHL: Rossi scores, but Kasper cheers in the end
Marco Kasper and the Detroit Red Wings managed to get revenge in the second Austrian duel in the North American ice hockey league NHL within three days. The Red Wings celebrated a 3-2 away win against Minnesota Wild with Marco Rossi on Tuesday in St. Paul. Rossi from Vorarlberg gave the hosts the lead with his 21st goal of the season, while Kasper from Carinthia set up the tying goal after Detroit trailed 2-0.
Rossi, who also scored in Saturday's 4-3 overtime away win in Detroit, converted a power play in the 8th minute to make it 1-0. With 21 goals, the 23-year-old center has already tied his goal total for the 2023-24 season, his best to date, after 58 games. 24 matches still to go. Rossi is his team's second-highest scorer behind superstar Kirill Kaprisov (23), who has been missing for weeks.
Rossi with goal, Kasper with assist
After Jakub Lauko made it 2-0 (12th), Detroit turned the game around through Vladimir Tarasenko (31st) and a brace from defenceman Simon Edvinsson (34th, 52nd). "We played well, but when you lead 2-0, you have to win the game," explained Rossi. Kasper helped set up Tarasenko's goal and now has ten goals and 13 assists. Since the beginning of the year, under new coach Todd McLellan, who was hired at the end of December, the 20-year-old forward has been the top scorer (8) among the rookies and the second-highest scorer among the rookies with 16 points. The two Austrians each received the most ice time of their team's forwards: Rossi was on the ice for 21:34 minutes, Kasper for 19:06 minutes.
Detroit has picked up 19 of a possible 22 points from its last eleven games and is in the play-off places after a weak start to the season, as is Minnesota.
Owetschkin's 883rd goal
Alexander Owetschkin scored his 883rd goal in the NHL basic round in the Washington Capitals' 3-1 home defeat against the Calgary Flames. The 39-year-old Russian is now just eleven goals shy of Wayne Gretzky's all-time record (894).
